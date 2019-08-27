Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Topshop and Topman join Shop Direct

27 August 2019By

Full screenShop direct

UK etail group Shop Direct has added Topshop and Topman to its 500-strong portfolio of fashion brands. 

Shop Direct already stocks Arcadia Group brands such asWallis, Evans and Miss Selfridge. Dorothy Perkins and Burton will also join the etailer’s brand portfolio in September.  

Topshop and Topman joined Shop Direct this week with 500 product lines. This will expand to 2,000 for autumn 19. 

Paul Price, CEO of Topshop Topman, said: “Topshop’s mission is to inspire customers and bring them exciting, design-led fashion at great value. We’re delighted to be partnering with Shop Direct’s retail brands – delivering our clothing, accessories and beauty to even more UK-based shoppers’ homes at the click of a button.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Screenshot 2019 07 17 at 12.38.18

    Fashion retail gets its game on

    17 July 2019Tim Clark

    Drapers analyses whether gamification apps are a digital fad or a game changer in customer engagement and conversion. 

  • topman topshop

    Can the Arcadia empire strike back?

    4 June 2019Tim Clark

    Once the darling of the high street, Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group has been battling dwindling sales, profits and footfall as shoppers move on to fast fashion, digital-native rivals. 

  • Dp2

    Arcadia CVA pushed through

    12 June 2019

    Arcadia creditors have approved all seven of the group’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposals.

  • Topshop strand

    Arcadia reveals stores to close under CVA

    22 May 2019

    Arcadia Group has proposed seven company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) across its companies, which if approved would result in 23 UK store closures and the closure of all eleven Topshop Topman stores in the US.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.