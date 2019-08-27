Topshop and Topman join Shop Direct

UK etail group Shop Direct has added Topshop and Topman to its 500-strong portfolio of fashion brands.

Shop Direct already stocks Arcadia Group brands such asWallis, Evans and Miss Selfridge. Dorothy Perkins and Burton will also join the etailer’s brand portfolio in September.

Topshop and Topman joined Shop Direct this week with 500 product lines. This will expand to 2,000 for autumn 19.

Paul Price, CEO of Topshop Topman, said: “Topshop’s mission is to inspire customers and bring them exciting, design-led fashion at great value. We’re delighted to be partnering with Shop Direct’s retail brands – delivering our clothing, accessories and beauty to even more UK-based shoppers’ homes at the click of a button.”