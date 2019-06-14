Topshop fashion director Maddy Evans is leaving the company to join Marks & Spencer in a senior buying role.

Evans was buying director at Topshop from 2012, before she was promoted to fashion director in May 2015. Prior to this, she was head of buying at the company between 2009 and 2012.

It is understood she is joining M&S in a head of buying role. M&S declined to comment.

It comes after Arcadia confirmed it is cutting around 170 of its 2,600 head office jobs, following approval of its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) on Wednesday.

However, Drapers understand Evans’ move was decided before the head office roles were put into consultation.

Sources said Arcadia is reviewing roles across its design and merchandising teams, and affected employees were informed on 13 June.