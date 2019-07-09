Topshop launches digital dating programme

Topshop has launched a digital dating programme called “Date Dash”, as part of its new creative campaign.

Topshop and Topman has partnered with media group Vice’s creative agency, Virtue, to create the competitive dating show.

Three contestants arrive at a Topshop/Topman store in either Glasgow, Manchester or London’s Oxford Street, and have to race against the clock to assemble an outfit to “impress” an eligible date.

Available to view on desktop and mobile at Topshop.com and Topman.com, the six-part series consists of one episode once a week between 8 July and 12 August.

The first episode is currently live at topshop.com/en/tsuk/category/date-dash-8963659/home

Jason Griffiths, group brand and communications director at Topshop Topman, said: “We have focused our efforts on producing dynamic content that entertains, informs, and emotionally connects our audience. Partnering with Virtue has taken us in a new direction, one that shines a spotlight on entertainment-first content that inspires in an inclusive, fun way.”