Tory Party treasurer calls for online tax reforms

Senior treasurer of the Conservative Party, Howard Leigh, will call for online retailers to “take more responsibility” over taxation at a Spring Statement debate in the House of Lords today.

This evening (21 March) Lord Leigh of Hurley, co-founder and partner of advisory firm Cavendish Corporate Finance, will propose that online market places should collect VAT themselves.

He will also advise that anti money laundering legislation should apply to online marketplaces, so that business details are correctly displayed and verified.

Lord Leigh’s speech will read: “The HMRC report cites a VAT tax gap of £11.7bn for 2016-17. And yet UK Online Retailers Alliance suggest that the £205m in VAT collected from overseas sellers is only 7% of what should have been collected. This suggests that current measures in place to combat fraud are not working.

“For example, presently HMRC applies ‘seller checks’ to overseas sellers and not UK ones. This has led to literally thousands of overseas sellers registering as UK Sellers knowing that online marketplaces do not check if the seller is actually the legal owner of that business name and the associated VAT number. In other words, there is fraud going on under the noses of the likes of Amazon and eBay and they are taking no action. Meanwhile, the Exchequer loses out on considerable revenue and genuine UK sellers are punished. The solution is to get these online market places to take more responsibility.

“First, they should collect VAT themselves and, failing that, HMRC should copy the German model whereby the sellers can’t trade without a VAT compliance certificate that comes only after VAT returns and import invoices have been properly reviewed by HMRC.

“Furthermore, all Anti Money laundering legislation should apply to online marketplaces so that all business details are properly displayed and verified. My Lords HMRC’s statement is to be welcomed in the round but in this particular instance we can do more with some relatively simple interventions.”