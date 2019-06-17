Tretorn appoints new CEO

Swedish footwear and outerwear brand Tretorn has appointed Magnus Månsson as its new CEO.

He most recently held the position of CEO at Swedish fashion chain Gina Tricot between May 2017 and June this year. Before that, he was CEO of fashion etailer Nelly, and has held positions at New Wave Group, Nike and Puma.

Tretorn recruited two new product managers and a new ecommerce team earlier this year.

The owners of Tretorn, Vasko Markovski and Joakim Appelqvist, said: “We have been very hands-on in the organization for several years and with Magnus’s entry, we will be able to focus even more on business development and work more strategically from a long-term perspective.

”Magnus is a strong leader with great passion and energy and the ambition now is to continue our successful journey and expand our product offering. We feel confident in handing over the CEO responsibilities to Magnus for this next phase.”

Tretorn was established 1891 by Johan Dunker in Helsingborg, Sweden, as a manufacturer of rubber goods. Today, it offers sports and leisure products including rubber boots, leisure footwear, hunting, and riding boots, rain gear and tennis balls.

In 2015, former owner Puma sold Tretorn to Authentic Brands Group for an undisclosed sum.