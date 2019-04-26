Tricker's opens first store outside UK

Northampton footwear brand Tricker’s has opened its first standalone store outside of the UK, as it celebrates its 190th anniversary as one of Britain’s oldest shoemakers.

The store is located in the Aoyama district of Tokyo and is an exact replica of its store at 67 Jermyn Street in London.

Joseph Tricker founded Tricker’s in 1829. Its current factory, located at 56-60 St Michael’s Road, Northampton, first opened its doors in 1904.

The Prince of Wales visited the factory on 28 January to unveil the brand’s 190th anniversary commemorative plaque.