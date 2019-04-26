Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Tricker's opens first store outside UK

26 April 2019By

Full screenHrh the prince of wales and tricker's md martin mason

Northampton footwear brand Tricker’s has opened its first standalone store outside of the UK, as it celebrates its 190th anniversary as one of Britain’s oldest shoemakers. 

The store is located in the Aoyama district of Tokyo and is an exact replica of its store at 67 Jermyn Street in London. 

Joseph Tricker founded Tricker’s in 1829. Its current factory, located at 56-60 St Michael’s Road, Northampton, first opened its doors in 1904.

The Prince of Wales visited the factory on 28 January to unveil the brand’s 190th anniversary commemorative plaque. 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.