Troubled week for fashion sales

27 September 2019

Like-for-like fashion sales fell by 2.1% year on year last week, despite stronger footfall.

Total like-for-like sales were also down by 1.37%, despite overall footfall improving by 0.7%.

The fashion sector has now recorded negative results for two out of the last four weeks.

A 1% drop in in-store like-for-likes means that in-store like-for-like fashion sales have been negative for three out of the past four weeks.

BDO’s high street sales tracker said “a spell of balmy weather (brought) more consumers onto the high street, however retailers struggled to convert the higher footfall into sales.”

