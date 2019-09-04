Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Troubles persist at Quiz

4 September 2019By

Fast fashion multichannel retailer Quiz Clothing has reported that group revenues for the financial year to date are “broadly in line with the same period last year” following a 97% drop in profits for the 52 weeks to 31 March. 

During the period, Quiz recorded a reduction in-store footfall and, despite benefiting from sales growth through its own ecommerce sites, the retailer still battles difficult trading conditions. 

Non-executive chairman Peter Cowgill said: “The challenging trading conditions reported at the time of the group’s announcement on 11 June 2019 have persisted over the summer months.” 

Quiz issued two profit warnings this year, following a “significant shortfall in sales” in the first two months of 2019.

The retailer’s profits fell by 97% to £200,000, down from £8.5m the previous year, for the year to 31 March. Group revenue grew by 12% to £130.8m, which it said had been driven by sales growth across all channels. Senior leadership told Drapers in June that it will seek to save an additional £3m in costs as it battles falling profits. 

Quiz will provide a further trading update for the six months to 30 September on 11 October. 

 

