Troubles persist at Quiz

Fast fashion multichannel retailer Quiz Clothing has reported that group revenues for the financial year to date are “broadly in line with the same period last year” following a 97% drop in profits for the 52 weeks to 31 March.
During the period, Quiz recorded a reduction in-store footfall and, despite benefiting from sales growth through its own ecommerce sites, the retailer still battles difficult trading conditions.
Non-executive chairman Peter Cowgill said: “The challenging trading conditions reported at the time of the group’s announcement on 11 June 2019 have persisted over the summer months.”
Quiz issued two profit warnings this year, following a “significant shortfall in sales” in the first two months of 2019.
The retailer’s profits fell by 97% to £200,000, down from £8.5m the previous year, for the year to 31 March. Group revenue grew by 12% to £130.8m, which it said had been driven by sales growth across all channels. Senior leadership told Drapers in June that it will seek to save an additional £3m in costs as it battles falling profits.
Quiz will provide a further trading update for the six months to 30 September on 11 October.
