Trouva named top retail startup

Trouva, an online marketplace focused on independent bricks-and-mortar boutiques, has been named as the “best and most exciting” new retail business in the UK.

It has debuted at number three on the Startups 100 2019 Index and was the only marketplace/retail business to make it in the top 10. Only two retail companies made it in the top 50.

The Startups 100 ranks the UK’s top 100 fast-growth potential new businesses. Previous alumni including Monzo, Deliveroo, Bulb and HelloFresh.

Finance startup Revolut and energy firm Igloo came in first and second place respectively. Meanwhile, finance company Soldo and healthcare business Elder came in fourth and fifth place after Trouva.

Startups 100 2019 Index 1 Revolut 2015 Finance 2 Igloo 2017 Energy 3 Trouva 2015 Retail 4 Soldo 2015 Finance 5 Elder 2015 Healthcare

Launched in 2015, Trouva “has been recognised for its fantastic achievements, attracting a string of awards and international renown as its concept has built momentum”, Startups.co.uk noted.

Mandeep Singh, co-founder and CEO of Trouva said: “We’re over the moon to have landed position 3 on the Startups 100 which is industry renowned for showcasing business that will go on to become household names. This news is testament to the hard work of the Trouva team, as well as our community of over 700 independent boutiques.”