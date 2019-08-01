True sustainability not achievable until 2021

Two-thirds of UK retailers believe it will take their business three years or more to achieve true sustainability, a new study has revealed.

A study by trade show group ITE has found that 66% of retailers estimate it will be 2021 before their businesses are truly sustainable. Of the 1,896 national and international retailers that took part in the study, 73% said that they had made operational changes to become more sustainable.

Respondents estimated that they would have to increase retail prices by an average of 19% to make sustainable products. In contrast, they said that consumers would only be willing to pay 9% more for sustainable goods.

Julie Driscoll, UK regional director for ITE Group, which organises trade shows including Pure London and Scoop, said: “Our study confirms that the UK retail industry is passionate about taking action on sustainability. However, there are significant barriers to overcome. To achieve true sustainability takes significant resource, time and investment, arguably, it’s a continuous process for improvement, rather than a destination. Retailers aren’t shying away from that responsibility, but they are being realistic when it comes to how quickly the change can happen.

“It’s clear that retailers are changing. Our study found 73% have improved their recycling or reuse efforts, and that 54% have reduced the use of environmentally damaging materials in products.”