Turnover up a third at Stone Island

Turnover at premium brand Stone Island was up 30% year on year to €192m (£169.1m) for its 2018 financial year.
International markets, including the UK, Europe and the US, contributed a 72% increase in turnover, while its domestic Italian market registered a 28% increase.
Pre-tax profit soared 51% compared with the previous 12 months, to €57m (£50.2m).
Looking ahead to 2019, Stone Island said it expects both turnover and EBITDA to increase by more than 20% year on year.
The company is opening its first junior store in Milan this weekend (25 May) followed by a full-line Stone Island store in Toronto in the autumn.
