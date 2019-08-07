UK footfall continues to drop

UK shopper numbers were down 3.8% year on year in July, but provided some respite from June’s footfall.
Compared with June, average weekly retail footfall was up 3.4% last month.
In the hot weather during the first week of the school holidays (last week of July) shopper numbers fell by 9.5% year on year, and diminished what is “typically” the busiest week of the summer, said Ipsos Retail Performance.
Compared with July 2018, bricks-and-mortar stores in Scotland and Northern Ireland were hit the hardest as weekly footfall fell by 6.5% year on year.
London and south-east England suffered from an average three-month decline of 6.4% compared with last year.
