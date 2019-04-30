UK shoppers vote for sustainability over retailer loyalty

Nearly half (43%) of UK shoppers say they are likely to shop with a rival retailer if they offer sustainable delivery options, new research has found.

The survey by click-and-collect firm Doddle found that only two-fifths of consumers believe that retailers currently do a good job of offering sustainable options.

Younger consumers (18-24-year-olds) are adopting more environmental habits, with more than half of them (53%) planning to use direct home delivery less in future.

The poll also found that 59% of shoppers are trying harder to include multiple tasks in a single journey, with 54% of these saying it is in order to be more sustainable and reduce unnecessary emissions.

Tim Robinson, CEO of Doddle, said: “As shoppers continue to become more environmentally conscious, retailers need to mirror this in their offer. While convenience remains important for customers, it’s not enough for sustainable delivery to be an add-on or afterthought any more – in an already tough environment, it will set brands apart in their battle for customer loyalty.”