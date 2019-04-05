British womenswear brand Pilot has been sold by its Hong Kong-based owners, Fast Fashion Global, to a Chinese corporation, Drapers can reveal.

Drapers understands the business was acquired last month, but the Chinese corporation has not yet been revealed.

A spokeswoman for Pilot said the main acquisition driver was the company’s strong presence in several Asian markets.

Pilot was founded in the mid-1980s by Jeremy Whaley.

In 2005 its parent company Pilot International, which operated a 70-strong chain of Pilot clothing stores in the UK, went into administration and several stores closed.

The Pilot brand rights were purchased by Fast Fashion Global in 2015. At that time there were around 40 Pilot stores in the UK. These stores were operated by several franchisees under the Pilot name.

As and when franchise agreements came to an end, they were not renewed.

There are currently no Pilot stores in the UK, but there are several Pilot franchise stores overseas.

In the UK Pilot has some wholesale stockists and runs a transactional website.