Uniqlo to open in Manchester

21 December 2018By Grace Whelan

Full screenuniqlo oxford street

Casualwear brand Uniqlo will open a store in Manchester city centre in spring 2019 – its first in the north of England. 

The 23,500 sq ft unit on Market Street will have 14,750 sq ft of trading space. It will house the full Uniqlo range, including its LifeWear collection.

Uniqlo has 10 stores in London and one in Oxford. In 2016, it expanded its Oxford Street flagship from three floors to five, and introduced a dedicated area for the LifeWear collection, as well as a roof terrace.

Uniqlo EU CEO Taku Morikara said the Manchester opening was a “major milestone” for the brand as it continues to grow its presence in the UK.

