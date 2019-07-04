Uniqlo to open two new stores

Casualwear brand Uniqlo has announced plans to open two new stores in Angel, north London, and Watford later this year.

The Uniqlo store in Angel will be 1,048 sq ft and will be part of the new £11m development at Angel Central, Islington. The ground-floor unit will sell men’s, women’s, children’s and baby wear.

Meanwhile, Uniqlo is joining Intu Watford as part of the shopping centre’s £180m expansion. Its two-storey unit has sales space of 892 sq ft.

Uniqlo has 12 stores in London and one in Oxford. It opened its first store in the north-east of England, in Manchester, in the first half of 2019.

“It’s a privilege to be opening at north London’s most popular retail and leisure destination. We look forward to launching our new store and offering new and existing customers our LifeWear range,” Taku Morikawa, chief executive officer of Uniqlo EU said.

“The launch of Uniqlo in Watford represents another exciting moment for us in the UK, as we continue to expand our presence in this important market for the company worldwide.”