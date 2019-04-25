Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Updated: Debenhams's CVA within days

25 April 2019

Debenhams is expected to launch a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) later today to close stores and cut costs, Drapers understands. 

It comes after Debenhams’ lenders paid £101.8m and took on £520m of debt and pension obligations for the group in a pre-pack administration deal on 9 April.

Store closures are expected to begin after Christmas and Debenhams has said 50 will be affected.  

Meanwhile, having secured the refinancing deal, Debenhams chief executive Sergio Bucher announced last week that he would step down from the struggling department store chain. 

A search has begun for his successor. In the meantime, current non-executive chairman Terry Duddy will assume the role of interim executive chairman.

Debenhams has since confirmed that a CVA will not be launched today, but can instead be expected by the end of this month. 

Readers' comments (1)

  • darren hoggett

    darren hoggett25 April 2019 11:53 am

    Closing 50 stores is no where near enough and will just prolong the end game. They need to get rid of 70% of their stores, which will leave them with about 50. Then some of those could be downsized or relocated.

    Time is moving faster than Debenhams are prepared to act, so therefore expect the consequences. They need a Hatchet Man not a Tinkerman.

