US shoppers drive UK retail spend

Sales driven by US shoppers in the UK were up 27% year on year in May, while the average purchase spend by US customers was up €110 (£86) to €474 (£372).

US consumer confidence reached a six-month high last month, international payments company Planet reports. May also marked the ninth consecutive month of double-digit sales increases to US visitors.

Planet UK country manager David Perrotta said: “We’ve seen a shift in the way that the UK is positioned to international audiences. Once known as a cultural and heritage destination, shoppers are now seeing the UK as one of Europe’s bigger-ticket luxury shopping destinations and are beginning to spend more per purchase.

“We expect this growth in sales to international shoppers to continue in the coming months as we head into the summer holidays. UK retailers are set for a strong end to the second quarter.”

Planet also revealed that the total number of international shoppers to the UK was up 11% year on year in May.