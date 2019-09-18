Used returns costing retailers £1.5bn

Dishonest returns from customers who are returning used items are costing UK retailers £1.5bn, new data shows.
One-fifth of shoppers have admitted to buying items with the intention of wearing and returning them, a new survey from source-to-shopper solution company Checkpoint Systems indicates. This rises to 43% of 16-to-24-year-olds and 39% of 25-to-34-year-olds.
“Wardrobing” is a growing phenomenon in which shoppers buy clothes, shoes and other items with the intention of using or wearing them before returning them to the retailer. Clothing is the most “wardrobed” item, followed by electronics and then shoes.
The survey of 1,542 shoppers found that customers purchase four items per year that they plan to use and return, and each item costs on average £40.95.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.