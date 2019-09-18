Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Used returns costing retailers £1.5bn

18 September 2019By

Full screenhm sale

Dishonest returns from customers who are returning used items are costing UK retailers £1.5bn, new data shows. 

One-fifth of shoppers have admitted to buying items with the intention of wearing and returning them, a new survey from source-to-shopper solution company Checkpoint Systems indicates. This rises to 43% of 16-to-24-year-olds and 39% of 25-to-34-year-olds. 

“Wardrobing” is a growing phenomenon in which shoppers buy clothes, shoes and other items with the intention of using or wearing them before returning them to the retailer. Clothing is the most “wardrobed” item, followed by electronics and then shoes. 

The survey of 1,542 shoppers found that customers purchase four items per year that they plan to use and return, and each item costs on average £40.95. 

 

 

 

