Valentino recognised for sustainable fashion

18 September 2019By

Full screenValentino

Italian designer Valentino Garavani, founder of his eponymous label Valentino, will be crowned this year’s Legacy Award winner at the 2019 Green Carpet Fashion Awards this weekend.

Co-organised by not-for-profit organisation the National Chamber of Italian Fashion and sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, the awards recognise fashion houses’ commitment to sustainability.

Garavani has been recognised for his “iconic” work over the past 50 years, “championing Italian talent, design and fashion” and his “creative visionary”, said the chamber’s chairman Carlo Capasa and Livia Firth, creative director and co-founder of Eco-Age.

This is the second Legacy Award. Vogue International editor Suzy Menkes won the inaugural title last year.

Garavani will be honoured during an awards ceremony in Milan this Sunday, coinciding with the end of Milan Fashion Week.

