Vans continues to drive revenue growth at VF

US fashion group VF Corporation, owner of brands including Vans, Timberland and The North Face, reported revenue was up 12% year on year to $13.85bn (£10.97bn) for the year to 30 March 2019.

This was led by a 9% revenue rise across the US and 17% revenue growth in China. Total international growth was up 5% year on year.

Footwear brand Vans was the most successful in driving revenue in the 2018/19 financial year – up 24% from 2017/18.

The North Face followed with a 9% increase, while Timberland remained “flat”.

For the fourth quarter, VF reported revenues of $3.2bn (£2.53) across all markets, an increase of 6% year on year.

Its adjusted gross margin for the last quarter was 51.1%, and adjusted operating margin 9.7%.

Looking ahead to 2020, the company expects Vans to remain its most profitable brand, followed by The North Face and Timberland.