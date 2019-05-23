Vans continues to drive revenue growth at VF

US fashion group VF Corporation, owner of brands including Vans, Timberland and The North Face, reported revenue was up 12% year on year to $13.85bn (£10.97bn) for the year to 30 March 2019.
This was led by a 9% revenue rise across the US and 17% revenue growth in China. Total international growth was up 5% year on year.
Footwear brand Vans was the most successful in driving revenue in the 2018/19 financial year – up 24% from 2017/18.
The North Face followed with a 9% increase, while Timberland remained “flat”.
For the fourth quarter, VF reported revenues of $3.2bn (£2.53) across all markets, an increase of 6% year on year.
Its adjusted gross margin for the last quarter was 51.1%, and adjusted operating margin 9.7%.
Looking ahead to 2020, the company expects Vans to remain its most profitable brand, followed by The North Face and Timberland.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.