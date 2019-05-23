Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Vans continues to drive revenue growth at VF

23 May 2019By

US fashion group VF Corporation, owner of brands including Vans, Timberland and The North Face, reported revenue was up 12% year on year to $13.85bn (£10.97bn) for the year to 30 March 2019.

This was led by a 9% revenue rise across the US and 17% revenue growth in China. Total international growth was up 5% year on year.

Footwear brand Vans was the most successful in driving revenue in the 2018/19 financial year – up 24% from 2017/18.

The North Face followed with a 9% increase, while Timberland remained “flat”.

For the fourth quarter, VF reported revenues of $3.2bn (£2.53) across all markets, an increase of 6% year on year.

Its adjusted gross margin for the last quarter was 51.1%, and adjusted operating margin 9.7%.

Looking ahead to 2020, the company expects Vans to remain its most profitable brand, followed by The North Face and Timberland.

