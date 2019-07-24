Vans fuels revenue growth at VF

US fashion group VF Corporation, owner of brands including Vans, Timberland and The North Face, reported revenue was up 6% year on year to $2.3bn (£1.8bn) for its first quarter to 29 June.

This was led by a 21% revenue rise across China and 12% revenue growth in the US. Total international growth was up 2% year on year.

Footwear brand Vans was the most successful in driving revenue in the quarter, and was up 23% from the same period in 2018. The North Face followed with a 9% increase, while Timberland revenues rose by 2%.

VF’s adjusted gross margin for the last quarter was up 54.4%, and adjusted operating margin 7.2%.

Adjusted revenues for the 2020 financial year are predicted to grow by 6% to $11.8bn (£9.4bn).

Steve Rendle, VF chairman, president and chief executive officer, said: “Our first-quarter results demonstrate the power of VF’s evolved portfolio and our progress along our journey to become a purpose-led, performance-driven, value-creating enterprise anchored in our commitment to be more consumerminded and retail-centric in everything we do. As a result of our strong results and increased confidence in the full year, we are raising our fiscal 2020 outlook, including an additional $20m (£16m) of investments aimed at accelerating growth and value creation in fiscal year 2020 and beyond.”