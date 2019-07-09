Veja appoints first external group CEO

Browne joins from French retail group Auchan Retail, where she was international brands director from November 2016.

Veja was founded in 2004 by Sébastien Kopp and Ghislain Morillion. This is the first time that they have appointed someone from outside the company in the top role.

On her Linkedin page, Browne wrote: “After 30 years of experience in French and international groups I decided to give a new orientation to my career by joining a company that allows the convergence of my personal and professional values.



“With 120 persons in France and Brazil, Veja, the ecological sneaker brand is growing globally. Today, the United Kingdom and United States are its first markets before France.



“Created by Sébastien and Ghislain 15 years ago, Veja is growing independently with no investors and will remain on the same path.



“My mission at Veja will be to support the co-founders on both strategic and operational levels, and to lead the young Veja talents toward the next level.”