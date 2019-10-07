Victoria's Secret teams up with Bluebella

Victoria’s Secret has announced a new wholesale partnership with Bluebella, under which the UK lingerie brand’s autumn 19 collection will be stocked in selected Victoria’s Secret stores, as well as online.

The collection launches instore and online in the UK on 11 October. Retail prices range from $16 (£13) for sheer hold-ups to $82 (£66.50) for a basque.

The launch of Bluebella’s campaign at Victoria’s Secret’s Bond Street store on Friday, will be the first time the retailer has featured a plus-size model in a window display.

Bluebella’s campaign also features a transgender model. Victoria’s Secret hired its first transgender model earlier this year. Former chief marketing officer of parent company L Brands, Edward Razek, previously came under fire for his comments on transgender and plus-size women.

On the controversy, Bluebella CEO Emily Bendell said: “Victoria’s Secret has recently cast a transgender model, Valentina Sampaio, for its Pink line, so any negativity around trans models is in the past. We wanted to showcase diverse beauty and inspiring stories for our Love Yourself campaign.”

She added: “We have a long history of award-winning and inclusive campaigns which redefine sensuality.”

Bluebella made expansion in the US a key priority after raising £1m in a crowd-funding drive at the end of 2016. It is also stocked in key retailers including Bloomingdale’s and Revolve.