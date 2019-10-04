Video: Little Mistress launches sustainable campaign

Little Mistress has released a video campaign for the launch of three celebrity collections made from recycled plastic this month.

The ranges are with DJ and presenter Ashley James, model Amy Neville and Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, and will comprise eight, nine and 11 pieces respectively.

Little Mistress’s new video – entitled Party Guilt Free – presents the three celebrities in a pale pink supermarket surrounded by recyclable plastic bottles.

On the decision to make a new sustainable range, CEO and founder Mark Ashton told Drapers: “It’s very expensive to create fabric at the moment, but [Little Mistress] is happy to take a hit on margins, as we are aware that the end customer is not prepared to spend more.”

The company has also lined up recycled collaborations with influencers across swimwear and fitness gear, as well as a bridesmaid range.

Collections are not yet available to its wholesale customers because of limited fabric availability.

It comes after the business launched its “Better Together” recycling scheme in June.