Vintage indie opens second Kent store

The owners of independent Bounce Vintage in Folkestone are opening a second shop, in Canterbury, Kent this week.

Bounce Vintage, founded and run by husband and wife Saul and Rachel Kitchen, will open its doors on St Peter’s Street on 25 May.

The 650 sq ft store will feature vintage clothes for men and women between the ages of 15 and 75.

Prices range from £5 for shirts to £50 for a winter coat.

Some “special” items can go up to £300, but that is under 1% of Bounce Vintage’s stock.

Bounce Vintage was founded in 2012, initially trading online, before opening a stall at the Courtyard Bazaar vintage market in Canterbury.

In 2016, it opened its first shop in The Old High Street, Folkestone, and then moved to larger premises in Tontine Street last year.