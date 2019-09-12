Wages up despite slowdown in employment

Average pay for British workers increased by 4% year on year in the three months to July, latest figures reveal.

This is the fastest average wage growth since 2008.

The news comes amid ongoing uncertainties surrounding Brexit, trading conditions and consumer confidence.

Job vacancies in the UK continued to drop – falling by 50,000 to 812,000 so far this year. This is the lowest level since 2017, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

ONS pointed out that the number of vacancies in the UK has been “generally increasing since 2012, [but] has been falling since early 2019”.