Walthamstow shopping centre reopens

The Mall in Walthamstow, north-east London, has reopened for business this week, after it was shut due to fire damage.
A fire broke out in the shopping centre in July, causing severe damage to the roof of the Capital and Regional-owned building.
The shopping centre spans 260,000 sq ft and houses 64 retailers, including Burton, Clarks and JD Sports. A small number of retailers most affected by the fire remain closed for refurbishment.
The official reopening will be held on Saturday 7 September at 11am.
