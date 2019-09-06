Walthamstow shopping centre reopens

The Mall in Walthamstow, north-east London, has reopened for business this week, after it was shut due to fire damage.

A fire broke out in the shopping centre in July, causing severe damage to the roof of the Capital and Regional-owned building.

The shopping centre spans 260,000 sq ft and houses 64 retailers, including Burton, Clarks and JD Sports. A small number of retailers most affected by the fire remain closed for refurbishment.

The official reopening will be held on Saturday 7 September at 11am.