Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Warm weather boosts fashion sales at John Lewis

24 April 2019By Katie Imms

Full screenKin

Fashion sales at John Lewis were up 9.3% year on year for the week to 20 April, as the warm weather encouraged customers to shop for summer clothing.

Sales of the retailer’s own-brand ranges Kin and Modern Rarity increase by 23% and 22% respectively.

Meanwhile, sales at stores with its personal styling offering – “style studios” – rose by almost one-third (+31%). Trading director Simon Coble said this was because customers “looked to refresh their wardrobes for the summer season.”

Total sales at the department store chain were up 10.1% compared with the same week last year. This included an 11.6% increase in home sales and 10.2% increase across electricals and home technology goods.

Sales of fans were up a massive 310% as customers “invested in products to cool the home” Coble added.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.