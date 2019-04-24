Warm weather boosts fashion sales at John Lewis

Fashion sales at John Lewis were up 9.3% year on year for the week to 20 April, as the warm weather encouraged customers to shop for summer clothing.

Sales of the retailer’s own-brand ranges Kin and Modern Rarity increase by 23% and 22% respectively.

Meanwhile, sales at stores with its personal styling offering – “style studios” – rose by almost one-third (+31%). Trading director Simon Coble said this was because customers “looked to refresh their wardrobes for the summer season.”

Total sales at the department store chain were up 10.1% compared with the same week last year. This included an 11.6% increase in home sales and 10.2% increase across electricals and home technology goods.

Sales of fans were up a massive 310% as customers “invested in products to cool the home” Coble added.