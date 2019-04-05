Warm weather boosts fashion sales

Total like-for-like fashion sales recorded a strong increase of 9.14% for the week to 31 March compared twith 2018, new figures from BDO have shown.
The result continues a run of six consecutive weeks of positive like-for-like total fashion sales.
In-store like-for-like fashion sales increased by 0.79% in the week.
Lifestyle total like-for-like sales increased by 9.59%, boosted by Mother’s Day purchasing.
Meanwhile, total like-for-like sales across all retail categories were up 8.43%, compared to an already positive base of 3.85% for the equivalent week last year.
Total in-store like-for-like sales suffered a marginal decline of 0.44% in the week, from a slightly positive base of 0.53% for the same week last year.
Total non-store like-for-like sales sky-rocketed 48.78% compared to the same week last year.
It marks the best total non-store sales since January 2015, with lifestyle and fashion both recording strong results.
