Warm weather boosts fashion sales

Total like-for-like fashion sales recorded a strong increase of 9.14% for the week to 31 March compared twith 2018, new figures from BDO have shown.

The result continues a run of six consecutive weeks of positive like-for-like total fashion sales.

In-store like-for-like fashion sales increased by 0.79% in the week.

Lifestyle total like-for-like sales increased by 9.59%, boosted by Mother’s Day purchasing.

Meanwhile, total like-for-like sales across all retail categories were up 8.43%, compared to an already positive base of 3.85% for the equivalent week last year.

Total in-store like-for-like sales suffered a marginal decline of 0.44% in the week, from a slightly positive base of 0.53% for the same week last year.

Total non-store like-for-like sales sky-rocketed 48.78% compared to the same week last year.

It marks the best total non-store sales since January 2015, with lifestyle and fashion both recording strong results.