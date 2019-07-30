Warm weather boosts John Lewis fashion sales

Fashion sales at John Lewis for the week to 27 July jumped 3.2%, compared with the same week in 2018.

The increase was driven by demand for high-summer womenswear items as customers refreshed their summer wardrobes, Johnathan Marsh, partner and buying director for home at John Lewis & Partners said.

Marsh said the company also saw families starting to get ready for the school term in September, with sales of school shoes up 4% on the same week last year.

Total sales for the week were down 0.3% on the same week last year.

Home sales were down 8.5%, while electrical and home technology sales were up 4.1%.