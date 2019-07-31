Weak pound to boost Chinese spend by 22%

Chinese tourists visiting the UK could spend an extra £375 per visit if the value of sterling falls further.

Payments platform Jgoo, which carried out the research, believes the increased chance of a hard Brexit and the growing possibility of a general election means the value of sterling could fall further. If this happens the average spend by Chinese shoppers in the UK could rise to £2,053.

Jgoo director and co-founder Richard Morecroft said: “If [sterling] does fall, it will no-doubt have a negative impact on many parts of the UK economy.

“Such a fall is likely to be a huge boost for UK retailers when selling their goods to tourists, to those buying remotely from China and for the country’s tourism industry as a whole.”