Weak pound to boost Chinese spend by 22%

Chinese tourists visiting the UK could spend an extra £375 per visit if the value of sterling falls further.
Payments platform Jgoo, which carried out the research, believes the increased chance of a hard Brexit and the growing possibility of a general election means the value of sterling could fall further. If this happens the average spend by Chinese shoppers in the UK could rise to £2,053.
Jgoo director and co-founder Richard Morecroft said: “If [sterling] does fall, it will no-doubt have a negative impact on many parts of the UK economy.
“Such a fall is likely to be a huge boost for UK retailers when selling their goods to tourists, to those buying remotely from China and for the country’s tourism industry as a whole.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.