Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Weak pound to boost Chinese spend by 22%

31 July 2019By

Full screenChinese shoppers in bond street

Chinese tourists visiting the UK could spend an extra £375 per visit if the value of sterling falls further. 

Payments platform Jgoo, which carried out the research, believes the increased chance of a hard Brexit and the growing possibility of a general election means the value of sterling could fall further. If this happens the average spend by Chinese shoppers in the UK could rise to £2,053.

Jgoo director and co-founder Richard Morecroft said: “If [sterling] does fall, it will no-doubt have a negative impact on many parts of the UK economy.

“Such a fall is likely to be a huge boost for UK retailers when selling their goods to tourists, to those buying remotely from China and for the country’s tourism industry as a whole.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.