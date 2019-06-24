Weather provides some relief for high street footfall

Last week’s brighter weather helped drive high street footfall by 6.8% compared with the week before, when it was severely affected by heavy rain .

However, despite a 2.6% week-on-week rise in total UK footfall last week, shopper numbers were down by 1.9% compared with the same week last year, insights provider Springboard reports.

When compared with the same period (16-22 June) last year, retail parks were the only destination to register an increase – at 0.4%. Shopper numbers were down by 2.8% on the high street and by 2.2% at shopping centres.