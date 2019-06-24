Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Weather provides some relief for high street footfall

24 June 2019By

Full screenbicester village

Last week’s brighter weather helped drive high street footfall by 6.8% compared with the week before, when it was severely affected by heavy rain.

However, despite a 2.6% week-on-week rise in total UK footfall last week, shopper numbers were down by 1.9% compared with the same week last year, insights provider Springboard reports. 

When compared with the same period (16-22 June) last year, retail parks were the only destination to register an increase – at 0.4%. Shopper numbers were down by 2.8% on the high street and by 2.2% at shopping centres.

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.