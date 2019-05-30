Westfield launches AI-powered omnichanel concept

Westfield London will launch the UK’s first data-driven “Trending Store” this summer, using artificial intelligence (AI) to stock only what is trending online in the bricks-and-mortar fashion boutique.

The pop-up store, open from 3 to 7 July, will use AI machine learning, powered by trend experts Nextatlas, to inform which 100 trending items are stocked each day.

Using the live data, the store’s stylists will curate product from the shopping centre to feature in The Trending Store.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s chief marketing officer for Europe, Myf Ryan, said: “One of the biggest industry trends is the merging of online and physical retail. We know that the UK is shopping online, but we’re also seeing and hearing from consumers that they crave the human factor that shopping in person provides – the ability to touch, feel, try and seek advice, to ensure the products are right for you. The Trending Store provides the best of both worlds via a unique shopping experience, one that we believe represents the way we will all be shopping in the future.”

The concept has been developed in partnership with Save the Children, to support the charity’s centenary year. All profits from the store will be donated to the charity.