Westfield London breaks festive footfall records

4 January 2019By Grace Whelan

Festive footfall for Westfield Stratford City and Westfield London in White City was up 11% year on year as the shopping centres broke several visitor records.

The two centres recorded a combined 15.6m visitors for the festive period from the start of November to the end of December.

They had the busiest Black Friday weekend on record, and recorded a 7% uplift in visitors – close to 910,000 across the whole weekend.

On the final “Super Weekend” before Christmas, 1.2m shoppers visited the centres – their best-ever for that time period.

Boxing Day footfall also broke records – it was up 9% year on year as more than 350,000 visitors went shopping for Sale discounts across both centres. It was the busiest day in the history of Westfield London, apart from its 2008 opening day.

