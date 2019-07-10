Westfield owner focuses on sustainability

Retail property company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which owns Westfield London and Stratford City, has extended its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy to include both the UK and the US.

The Better Places 2030 report reveals that the company aims to halve its carbon emissions group-wide by 2030 through three main pillars: better spaces, better communities and better together.

New plans place all Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield countries, its assets and 3,700 employees at the heart of its strategy. All employees will be given their own CSR objective as part of their annual targets.

The group will also address challenges such as responsible consumption, moving towards a low-carbon economy and sustainable mobility, fully integrating business activities within local communities and empowering teams on sustainability and diversity.

Group chief resources officer Astrid Panosyan said: “Our CSR ambition is now embedded in all key decision making processes. Today, we accelerate with an upgraded strategy and deploy it in all the countries in which the group operates”.