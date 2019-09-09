Westfield renames European shopping centres

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) is rebranding ten of its continental European shopping destinations this month.

Unibail-Rodamco bought Westfield in 2018, and this will be the first time the Westfield brand name has entered mainland Europe.

The flagship destinations comprise Westfield Les Quatre Temps, Westfield Forum des Halles, Westfield Vélizy 2, Westfield Parly 2, Westfield Carré Sénart, Westfield Rosny 2 and Westfield Euralille in France, as well as Sweden’s Westfield Mall of Scandinavia near Stockholm, Poland’s Westfield Arkadia in Warsaw and the Czech Republic’s Westfield Chodov in Prague.

“The Westfield brand will bring together the best of local and international. We will keep the centres’ local identity and relevance whilst building on the success of other global Westfield shopping destinations such as Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City to take experience to a new level.” said Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer Europe and group director of brand and strategic marketing for URW.

The retail property company plans to introduce events and experiences at the centres, and each will be launched with performances from international musicians including John Legend and Rita Ora.

URW has today also announced the