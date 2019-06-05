Westminster £32m retail scheme gets go-ahead

Real estate investment firm Shaftesbury has received planning permission for a new retail, restaurant and leisure space in London’s Carnaby.

Westminster City Council’s planning committee has granted consent to the group’s application for a major new scheme at 72 Broadwick Street, a 1970s mixed-use building in the heart of Carnaby.

The scheme provides for new retail, restaurant and leisure uses and an extension and refurbishment of the remaining office space. The entrances to the upper floors will be relocated to allow activation of the ground floor frontage on Broadwick Street, at the eastern entrance to Carnaby.

It allows for reconstruction of the residential accommodation, increasing the number of apartments from 11 to 15. It will also offer an external amenity space for residents and office occupiers at roof level. There will be extensive improvement to the external facades.

The estimated cost of the 70,000 sq ft scheme is £32 million. Work is expected to start in September this year and to be completed in late 2021.

Existing retail space fronting Carnaby Street will be largely unaffected by the scheme.