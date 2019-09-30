Wet weather hits footfall

Total footfall fell by 6.1% year on year last week, with UK high streets faring the worst as shopper numbers declined by 7.7%.

Footfall to shopping centres, meanwhile, dropped by 5.8% and visitors to retail parks by 2.8%.

Springboard blamed last week’s heavy rain for making external environments “pretty inhospitable”, and resulting in such “distinctly downbeat” results.

According to its figures, south west England and the Midlands reported the biggest year on year declines at minus 7.5%.

Total UK footfall dropped every day last week apart from Saturday.