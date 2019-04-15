Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Wolf & Badger secures £4.5m investment

15 April 2019By Katie Imms

Full screenWolf & badger ny store

Multibrand concept retailer Wolf & Badger has received £4.5m in funding from Guinness Asset Management EIS Fund.

It will help support the company’s ambitious growth plans, which include building teams and technology, expanding its core markets in the UK, US and internationally, and new product development.

The company opened its first store in Notting Hill, London in 2010, followed by a shop in New York in March 2017 and a store in the recently renovated Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross in July last year.

CEO George Graham, who co-founded Wolf & Badger with his brother Henry, said: “With this new capital we will be able to make it easier for our customers to discover and shop through our platform, and enable more independent, ethical designer brands to reach customers.”

