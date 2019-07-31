UK womenswear wholesale brand Emreco is set to close later this year after operating for more than 90 years, Drapers can reveal.

The third-generation family business was founded in Glasgow in 1926 and currently has more than 350 stockists in the UK and Ireland.

Its collections are designed in its head office in Slough, Berkshire.

One Emreco stockist based in England said: “It’s a such a shame that Emreco is closing as it has been in business for a very, very long time and is well thought of by many UK stockists. We’ve heard it’s because someone high up in the company, potentially the owner, is retiring.”

Another independent retailer said: “We have stocked Emreco in our boutique for years and were shocked when we found out that the business will be closing. The brand has hundreds of stockists across the UK.”

Emreco confirmed the closure but declined to comment further.