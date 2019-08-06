Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Womenswear sales at John Lewis rise by more than a fifth

6 August 2019By

Full screenJohn lewis partners aw18 womenswear look 2 cropped

Sales of womenswear at high street chain John Lewis were up 21.7% year on year last week – making fashion the only category monitored to register an increase.

Total fashion sales increased by 5.8% year on year, which the department store put down to customers buying new season items.

For the week to 3 August, autumn 19 womenswear purchases rose by 5% and women’s accessories were up by 8.3%.

Home sales meanwhile, dropped 7.1% and electrical and home technology sales were down 6.6%.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.