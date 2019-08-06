Womenswear sales at John Lewis rise by more than a fifth

Sales of womenswear at high street chain John Lewis were up 21.7% year on year last week – making fashion the only category monitored to register an increase.

Total fashion sales increased by 5.8% year on year, which the department store put down to customers buying new season items.

For the week to 3 August, autumn 19 womenswear purchases rose by 5% and women’s accessories were up by 8.3%.

Home sales meanwhile, dropped 7.1% and electrical and home technology sales were down 6.6%.