Womenswear sales at John Lewis rise by more than a fifth

Sales of womenswear at high street chain John Lewis were up 21.7% year on year last week – making fashion the only category monitored to register an increase.
Total fashion sales increased by 5.8% year on year, which the department store put down to customers buying new season items.
For the week to 3 August, autumn 19 womenswear purchases rose by 5% and women’s accessories were up by 8.3%.
Home sales meanwhile, dropped 7.1% and electrical and home technology sales were down 6.6%.
