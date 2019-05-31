Woolrich appoints new CEO

US outerwear brand Woolrich International has appointed VF Corporation’s Stefano Saccone as chief executive.
Saccone will spearhead Woolrich’s global development plan, following its takeover by L-Gam, the investment fund for Lichtenstein’s royal family, in October. The growth plan pinpoints developing markets, including Asia, England and France, with a particular focus on the brand’s repositioning in the US market.
The company will also consolidate and expand its direct-to-consumer channel, focusing on ecommerce and omnichannel integration.
Saccone joins from VF Corporation where he spent seven years, most recently as EMEA vice president/general manager of Vans. He previously worked across marketing roles at Ralph Lauren and was general manager of sportswear and action sports at Nike.
He will begin his role during the summer.
Woolrich International ended 2017 with revenues of €180m (£158m) and has a global network of 32 branded stores. It is also owned by Japanese firm Goldwin Inc.
