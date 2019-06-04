YNAP launches female fashion entrepreneur comp

Online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter has launched a competition called “Incredible Girls of the Future”, to find the next female entrepreneurs set to take the fashion industry by storm.

The competition, which runs until 1 July, invites young women aged between 16 and 25 from across the world to submit their ideas for an innovative new fashion application.

All entries must harness the power of technology to challenge conventions, drive sustainable change, and ultimately impact the industry and the world for the better for generations to come.

The judging panel includes Brent Hoberman, co-founder and executive chairman at Firstminute Capital; Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer at Endeavor; Margherita Missoni, creative director of M Missoni; Leandra Medine, author and founder of website Man Repeller; and Bria Schmidt, executive director of Women for Women International UK.

The winner will receive a place on a coveted mentorship programme with YNAP executives, designed to equip the young innovator with practical advice for achieving their vision.

In addition, the winner will feature across Net-a-Porter’s channels and attend an exclusive one-to-one styling appointment with a personal shopper, with up to £1,000 to spend on the site.