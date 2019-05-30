Yodel invests £15.2m in greener delivery fleet

Parcel carrier Yodel has announced a £15.2m investment in its delivery fleet, designed to reduce the environmental impact of its road-based operations.

The investment includes new electric vehicles and trailers as well as tracking technology to improve efficiency and safety.

Yodel has purchased an all-electric pilot truck. It will initially be based at Yodel’s customer delivery depot in Hayes and used across London.

Yodel has also invested in Microlise technology for its 1,300 tractor units and trailers. The software monitors factors such as speed, location, and road traffic levels.

The company has already seen a 7% improvement in fuel efficiency since the introduction of the technology.

In addition, Yodel is also looking to expand its bicycle delivery offering across UK cities. It currently uses bicycle couriers to deliver parcels in central Oxford, Stevenage, Hereford and Brighton with plans to introduce them in Birmingham, London and Manchester soon.

Andrew Peeler, CEO of Yodel, said: “This large-scale investment in our fleet is designed to improve efficiency and minimise the environmental impact of deliveries. I’m delighted that we’ve introduced electric to our fleet this spring, and we have plans to expand our use of both pedal and electric power this year.

“In addition, we have invested in technology to calculate the most efficient routes and evaluate our drivers’ driving style to further reduce our carbon footprint.

“Our CollectPlus service helps to minimise congestion and pollution by consolidating deliveries to local stores, which customers can then pick up at their convenience. We are also striving to ensure that every home delivery is successful on the first attempt through the use of enhanced tracking and our Inflight service, which allows customers to redirect or reschedule if they realise they are going to be out when their delivery is due.”