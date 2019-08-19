Zalando is trialling a third-party fulfilment service with Adidas for orders placed directly through the sportswear giant’s website.

The German etailer is trialling the “multichannel fulfilment” service in Paris and will deliver Adidas product from the Zalando logistics centre in Moissy-Cramayel, to the south-east of the French capital. Adidas stock will be delivered to customers in unbranded packaging with same-day or next day delivery.

The new service is an addition to Zalando’s existing fulfilment solutions, which are available to more than 100 brand partners who store parts of their assortment in Zalando-owned warehouses. Zalando Fulfillment Solutions currently distributes in 14 European markets.

Before this trial, Adidas had not stored stock with Zalando. However, in 2016 the two companies partnered to make in-store stock available through the Berlin-based etailer’s ZipCart app.

Jan Bartels, senior vice-president customer fulfillment at Zalando, said: “We see a great deal of potential to test the multichannel approach with brands that already store parts of their assortment with us. By opening up Zalando’s strong European logistics network to our partners, they profit from our logistics expertise, and together we work more efficiently.”

The test will run for six to 12 months. Zalando hopes to extend the service with further partners later this year in more locations.