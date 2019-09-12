Zalando launches re-usable packaging trial

German etailer Zalando has launched a four-week pilot to test re-usable packaging, in which customers are requested to return their shipping bags.

A total of 10,0000 customers in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway will receive their Zalando orders in re-usable shipping bags. Customers must then return the bag, from Finnish startup RePack, to the etailer for it to be used again.

This can be done via an enclosed return label. The bag then goes back to a central location before being returned to the Stockholm-based fulfilment centre.

Zalando boxes are already made from 100% recycled paper and mailing bags are made from 80% post-consumer recycled material. However, this trial will test how far re-usable packaging can be integrated into its existing logistics processes.