Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Zalando's new brand values for the digital age

10 October 2019By

Full screen20191010 emap drapers fashion forum 2019 zolando 2048px social media friendly 4

Zalando’s director marketing strategy and campaigns, Jonathan Ng, told delegates at the Drapers Fashion Forum why brands must adapt to the new digital-first landscape.

More from: Levi's 'change-it-up consumer journey'

“We live in a digital age, where consumer behaviour has changed forever,” said Ng. “Our ambition is to become the starting point for fashion.”

Ng explained that digital technology has transformed whole industries from music to entertainment to travel, fashion and beauty – and brands must adapt to this new world. As platforms and marketplaces dominate, the rules of engagement have changed. 

He said it is no longer about talking to one customer segment but to many – not about having one identity or look and feel, but many. In this complex and ever-changing world, brands must adapt to the new digital-first landscape.

Ng described how Zalando is evolving for the digital age:

  • Brand matters more than ever before and is a secret weapon for Zalando: when there are many options, but little time, it helps people decide. It connects what we do as a company with what consumers want. It becomes a springboard for storytelling.
  • It is no easy task to achieve: Zalando has more than 2,000 brands, 17 markets and multiple services, many consumer groups with different needs, massive cultural shifts challenging the role of fashion and identity.
  • Technology has changed, but people are still people: it’s not just about one consumer group, it’s about talking to many, many different kinds. We have to realise what people think about fashion: it’s that fashion is an instant language that expresses who we are and who we might want to be.

So, what will change at Zalando?

  • Where it was once “trusted and reliable”, it will become a fashion-savvy friend
  • “Transactions” will convert to “inspiration and shopping”
  • “Known” will be translated to “loved”
  • One-to-all brand definition will become segmented and flexible

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • 20191010 emap drapers fashion forum 2019 morning 2048px social media friendly 128

    The secrets to customer-centric business

    10 October 2019

    Barbour UK MD Ryan Llewellyn-Pace, Seasalt CEO Paul Hayes and Greg Petro, president and CEO of First Insight, shared their advice on building a customer-centric business at today’s Drapers Fashion Forum. 

  • 20191010 emap drapers fashion forum 2019 after lunch 2048px social media friendly 37

    How to crack advertising for your market

    10 October 2019

    Castore founder Tom Beahon, Cat Footwear international marketing manager Gemma Little, and Sara Lewis, global brand director of Fashion Concierge at Farfetch gave insight on how to effectively navigate the changing advertising landscape at today’s Drapers Fashion Forum. 

  • Anna chokina of avon 20191010 emap drapers fashion forum 2019 pre lunch 2048px social media friendly 37

    Avon's five methods of connecting with consumers

    10 October 2019

    At the Drapers Fashion Forum today, Anna Chokina, global vice-president face care and personal care at Avon, revealed how the beauty company connects with its customers and stays ahead of competitors.

  • Richard hurren levi's20191010 emap drapers fashion forum 2019 morning 2048px social media friendly 94

    Levi's 'change-it-up consumer journey'

    10 October 2019

    “Agility in the marketplace is going to be the most important thing for any brand,” Levi Strauss & Co’s vice-president and managing director for northern Europe, Richard Hurren, told delegates today at the Drapers Fashion Forum.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.