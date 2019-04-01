Zalora group appoints new CTO

She will replace Karthik Subramanian, who will move on to assume the global CTO role in Global Fashion Group, Zalora’s parent company.

Before her appointment as CTO, Thom was the senior director of product management and engineering, responsible for product engineering across the regional Zalora technology portfolio.

She has held several technology leadership roles at companies including beauty subscription service Glossybox and Sellaband, a music crowdfunding platform, where she was country manager for Japan before joining Zalora in February 2013.

Gunjan Soni, Zalora CEO commented: “During this time of accelerated growth for Zalora, we decided to look within the organisation to entrust the duty of ushering Zalora’s next chapter of innovation and growth. Silvia is a proven leader with impressive technical skills, and business vision. I am confident that with Silvia at the helm of our tech team, Zalora will continue to give fashion consumers in Asia the best online and seamless shopping experience.”

Thom said: “I am extremely excited about leading our amazing engineering team through the next phase of growth at Zalora. Together, we will continue to deliver the best shopping experience to our customers and drive innovation as the number one tech platform for fashion in South-East Asia. I also want to express my deepest gratitude to Karthik, who trusted me with a lot of responsibility in these past six years at Zalora, and whose leadership has been fundamental in preparing me for this role.”