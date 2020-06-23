Laura Ashley CEO among redundancies

Laura Ashley chief executive Katharine Poulter was among staff made redundant last week, after global investment firm Gordon Brothers bought parts of the business out of administration in April.

Gordon Brothers acquired the global brand, its archives and related intellectual property. However, the deal did not include any of its 147 stores, nor its manufacturing and logistics operations in the UK or Republic of Ireland.

Poulter was one of 56 recent redundancies across the business’s head office and back-office functions.

The former chief executive had been seeking to secure a management buyout of the business’s stores, manufacturing base in Newton, Powys, and its logistics operations. She wanted to increase the existing manufacturing capacity and explore the onshoring of production back to Wales.

It is understood that she had secured a potential private equity backer and the Welsh government was considering the option of buying and leasing back the Newton factory. However, as of the 15 June these had not resulted in a sale and the administrator, PWC, said it was unable to retain anyone not directly involved in the sale of existing stock.

Laura Ashley’s English stores started to reopen from 15 June in line with government guidance. It is understood these stores will reopen for a period of time to clear stock. The time frame for the stock disposition is anticipated by the administrators to take between 8 to 12 weeks.

Joint administrator PWC partner Rob Lewis said last week: “We still believe there is value in the group and we remain open to interest. However, should a going concern sale not be possible we may be required to initiate a controlled store closure programme.”

Poulter was appointed chief executive officer of Laura Ashley at the end of February after CEO and executive director Kwan Cheong Ng retired.

She had been chief operating officer since January and was previously managing director at hardware store chain Wilko.